PICS: The Stars Shine on ‘CMT Music Awards’ Red Carpet

See stars including Ingrid Andress, Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, and more

The 2021 CMT Music Awards are here!

Prior to the launch of this year’s awards ceremony in Nashville, the stars lined up for CMT’s red carpet. Hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, this year’s awards show features stellar performances from artists including Ballerini, Brown, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, and so many more.

The 2021 “CMT Music Awards” airs Wednesday, June 9th at 8p/7c on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT Australia.

See pics from the red carpet below (all photos courtesy Getty Images):

Luke Combs



Lauren Alaina



Ingrid Andress



Carly Pearce



Kane Brown



Lindsay Ell



Thomas Rhett



Mickey Guyton

