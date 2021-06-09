</noscript> </div>

The CMT Music Awards got a shot of female empowerment on Wednesday (June 9), as trio Lady A’s Hillary Scott (along with her bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, of course) performed the trio’s latest hit “Like A Lady.”

They invited hitmakers Carly Pearce and guitar slinger Lindsay Ell to join them for the sizzling performance, as well as group The Shindellas offering backup vocals. “Like A Lady” earned a CMT Music Awards nomination for Duo/Group Video of the Year for the trio.

“Like A Lady” is from the trio’s upcoming album, What A Song Can Do, set for release June 25. Pearce, along with Tenille Arts and Niko Moon, will open for Lady A on their 34-city Lady A: What A Song Can Do Tour, which launches July 29.

Hosted by superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the 2021 “CMT Music Awards” airs Wednesday, June 9th at 8p/7c on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT Australia.