CMT Music Awards: Luke Combs Brings Full-Throttle Performance to “Cold As You”

Luke Combs turned the CMT Music Awards into a party-ready “barroom” Wednesday evening (June 9) from Nashville’s Assembly Hall with his rendition of “Cold As You,” a track from his 2020 deluxe album What You See Ain’t Always What You Get. He penned the song alongside Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton and Shane Minor.

The burly-voiced singer-songwriter poured both frustration and freedom into his uptempo performance, as the song’s protagonist compares elements of a time-honored honky-tonk to how an ex-lover has done him wrong.

A bunch of good time numbers on the stall door/A picture of you on a dart board/Them cinder block walls ain’t ever been cleaned/Still ain’t as dirty as you done me, he sings.

Combs is a double nominee for this year’s awards and has previously taken home a CMT honor in 2019 for CMT Performance of the Year, for his collaboration with Leon Bridges.

