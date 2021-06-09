CMT Music Awards: Chris Stapleton Gets Fiery With “Arkansas”

</noscript> </div>

Chris Stapleton helped kick off the CMT Music Awards on June 9 with a fiery performance of “Arkansas” from Bonnaroo Farms in Tennessee. The singer-songwriter with the golden voice burned through the song with fervor, detailing the song’s story of heading to Arkansas for a little fun.

Gotta get down, gotta get down to Arkansas/Havin’ so much fun that it’s probably a little bit against the law/All the boys and the girls down there sure do know how to have a ball/If you wanna get down, gotta get down to Arkansas, he sings.

The song is part of Stapleton’s Starting Over album, his fourth studio project. Stapleton is a previous CMT Music Awards winner, taking home Breakthrough Video of the Year for “Fire Away” in 2016.

