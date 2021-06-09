CMT Music Awards: Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram Bring Texas Spirit

</noscript> </div>

Miranda Lambert welcomed her The Marfa Tapes co-creators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall to perform a tender-yet-rockin’ rendition of “Tequila Does” during the CMT Music Awards on June 9, 2021.

The song appeared on her 2019 album Wildcard, and was included again on The Marfa Tapes, which released earlier this year.

“Usually every couple of years, when it’s time to write, we’ll disappear and go to a pasture somewhere, and stay for three days and have a fire and just write songs,” Lambert said in a video describing the story behind the song. “A lot of them end up being about Texas, because you’ve got three Texans out there. We wrote ’Tin Man’ together, so we shared that really special moment together. So after that, writing something like ’Tequila Does,’ was kind of like, ’Let’s write a fun one. Let’s write a fun Texas honky tonk song.'”

Lambert is one of the evening’s top nominees, earning nominations in categories including Collaborative Video of the Year (“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” alongside Elle King) and Female Video of the Year (“Settling Down”).

Lambert, Randall and Ingram will also help launch the new CMT Campfire Sessions series that will premiere Thursday, June 10. Thursday’s double-episode premiere will also include performances from Kane Brown and Restless Road.