CMT Music Awards: Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley “Lighten Up” with Bluesy Performance

</noscript> </div>

Brothers Osborne welcomed Dierks Bentley for a collaboration of “Lighten Up” from Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Farms at Wednesday’s (June 9) CMT Music Awards.

“Lighten Up,” a track from Brothers Osborne’s third studio album Skeletons, the track centers on finding ways to stay positive in trying times. The sibling duo’s T.J. and John Osborne traded off musical riffs and verses with Bentley, including the feel-good chorus, Maybe everybody could lighten up/When the goin’ gets a little tough, give a little love/And put your lighters in the air and light ’em up.

John and T.J. penned the track alongside Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, writers and producers known for their work on Kacey Musgraves’ Grammy-winning album Golden Hour.

This isn’t the first time Bentley and Brothers Osborne have combined their talents; they previously celebrated a hit with “Burning Man,” a track from Bentley’s 2018 album The Mountain. Brothers Osborne recently released the song “Younger Me,” in addition to their radio single, “I’m Not For Everyone.” Meanwhile, Bentley’s most recent release is his single, “Gone.”

Hosted by superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the 2021 “CMT Music Awards” airs Wednesday, June 9th at 8p/7c on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT Australia.