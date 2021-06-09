CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini, LANY’s Paul Klein Debut “I Quit Drinking”

</noscript> </div>

Kelsea Ballerini pulls double duty at Wednesday evening’s (June 9) CMT Music Awards. In addition to hosting the show alongside Kane Brown, she also took the stage to debut a new track, titled “I Quit Drinking,” which she wrote with LANY’s Paul Klein. The pair performed the song on a rooftop in downtown Nashville, overlooking the Ryman Auditorium. The walkway-like stage was outlined in blue light, while shades of blue, green and purples highlighted their dramatic performance.

In the new song, they muse how fun times spent drinking now don’t mean much without each other.

A multi-nominee at this year’s CMT Music Awards, Ballerini is nominated for the coveted Video of the Year honor for “hole in the bottle.” She is also up for Female Video of the Year, and CMT Performance of the Year.

Pop group LANY formed in Nashville around 2014, and is most known for their 2019 hit “Mean It.” Ballerini will team up with another pop group this summer, as she joins Jonas Brothers’ The Remember This Tour.

Ballerini has previously won CMT Music Awards accolades for her videos including “Peter Pan,” and “Miss Me More.”

Hosted by Ballerini and Kane Brown, the 2021 “CMT Music Awards” airs Wednesday, June 9th at 8p/7c on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT Australia.