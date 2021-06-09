CMT Music Awards: Ingrid Andress, JP Saxe Offer “Lady Like” and “Like That”

</noscript> </div>

Ingrid Andress brought soulful singer-songwriter vibes to this year’s ‘CMT Music Awards.’ Dressed in a gorgeous pink and blue outfit and seated at a piano surrounded by flowers, she began by performing her track “Lady Like” from the Dolly Parton-themed White Limozeen Bar in downtown Nashville. She then teamed with JP Saxe for Saxe’s “Like That.” The cameras focused on Saxe performing “Like That” on guitar, as he is joined by Andress on vocals.

“Lady Like” is the title track from Andress’ debut country album, which released in early 2020. Her single “More Hearts Than Mine” became Andress’ breakthrough hit, earning the talented singer-songwriter Grammy nominations. Last year, “More Hearts Than Mine” was nominated for the CMT Music Awards’ Breakthrough Video of the Year honor.

“Like That” is from Saxe’s album Dangerous Levels of Introspection. In 2019, he earned a Platinum-certified hit with “If The World Was Ending,” alongside Julia Michaels.

