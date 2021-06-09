CMT Music Awards: Breland, Mickey Guyton Take Viewers “Cross Country”

</noscript> </div>

Mickey Guyton and newcomer Breland offered an updated version of his hit “Cross Country,” blending elements of jangly acoustic country, and pop with lyrics that tell the story of someone determined to chase their dreams, no matter where that takes him.

I’m going cross country/I won’t stop running ’til I find where I belong/I’m going cross country/Know they might judge me, I ain’t gotta prove ’em wrong, they harmonize on the chorus, with Guyton’s strong, commanding voice a perfect foil to Breland’s driving lyrics. On the second verse of the joyous performance, Guyton proves she can infuse softer vocals with as much meaning and beauty as she does on her more soaring, powerful songs.

Breland previously earned a Platinum-selling hit with “My Truck,” while Guyton released one of the best musical projects of 2020, with her EP Bridges. The EP featured both “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?,” which takes a stark look at the lies society tells young girls, as well as her breakthrough single “Black Like Me,” which details her own story, including her experiences with racial injustice.

Breland recently teamed with Keith Urban for a new track, “Out The Cage,” while Guyton is set to release her full-length debut album, Remember Her Name, later this year.

