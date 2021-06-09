Top Five Memorable Moments From The 2021 CMT Music Awards

The 2021 CMT Music Awards were a mix of heartfelt speeches, both live and location-based performances around Nashville and its suburbs, and in general, a new sense of normalcy emerging in country music’s post-COVID era. In the two-hour television broadcast, there were numerous well-regarded moments. This small sampling highlights five takeaway events that offer a sense of the best of what country music’s most celebrated artists had to offer.

Chris Stapleton and H.E.R. Collaborate On A Performance Of Her Single “Hold On”

The husky tenor of “Starting Over” and “Tennessee Whiskey” performer Chris Stapleton was paired with the breakout superstar guitar and vocal stylings of recent R & B Grammy and Oscar-winner H.E.R. for a cross-genre pairing that proved country’s essence expands past sonic boundaries. “One of the kindest [people] and most INCREDIBLE voices on this planet,” noted H.E.R. about the performance. The two artists’ styles merging in bluesy vibes was a hotly anticipated moment during the week leading into the ceremonies. Ultimately, their time together onstage yielded an impressive musical moment that expanded beyond expectations.

Carrie Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE Pair For Soaring Recorded Collaboration of “I Wanna Remember”