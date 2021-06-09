CMT Music Awards: Lauren Alaina, Jon Pardi Offer Sizzling Rendition of “Getting Over Him”

</noscript> </div>

Longtime pals Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi brought the party to the CMT Music Awards Wednesday night (June 9) for their collaboration of Alaina’s single “Getting Over Him,” which is also the title track of Alaina’s latest EP. Their performance charisma was infectious as they performed at The Park at Harinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee.

Alaina penned the track alongside Emily Weisband and Paul DiGiovanni. In the bluesy, sultry song, Alaina is ready to find “Mr. Right Now” to help her get over an ex-boyfriend, while Pardi’s character is more than ready to help out.

The two artists recently showed off their charisma and big personalities in the Bonnie and Clyde-themed video for the track, as they steal money and run from the cops–to hilarious results.

Alaina previously joined Pardi on a track from his album Heartache Medication, collaborating on the album cut “Don’t Blame It On Whiskey.”

In 2017, Alaina won the CMT Music Awards’ Breakthrough Video of the Year for “Road Less Traveled,” and in 2018 won Collaborative Video of the Year for her work with Kane Brown on “What Ifs.” In 2017, Pardi was nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year for “Dirt on My Boots.”

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the 2021 “CMT Music Awards” airs Wednesday, June 9th at 8p/7c on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT Australia.