CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, NEEDTOBREATHE Join Forces For “I Wanna Remember”

NEEDTOBREATHE’s Bear Rinehart was featured on Carrie Underwood’s recent gospel album My Savior, and now the superstar country performer is returning the favor, via her collaboration with NEEDTOBREATHE on “I Wanna Remember.”

They made their first public performance of the song at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, with both Underwood and the group performing “in the round” with soaring, passionate performances. I take a picture in my mind/so we’re always together, Rinehart sings on the track, which centers around intense nostalgia for a lost love.

Underwood takes the lead role on the song’s second verse and adds pure, lilting harmonies on the chorus.

“I Wanna Remember” is from NEEDTOBREATHE’s album Into the Mystery.

Underwood has taken home the most CMT Music Awards to date, including several for Video of the Year (including her win last year for “Drinking Alone”). She is nominated for the honor this year for her video “Hallelujah” with John Legend.

Hosted by superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the 2021 “CMT Music Awards” airs Wednesday, June 9th at 8p/7c on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT Australia.