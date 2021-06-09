CMT Music Awards: Luke Bryan Brings Down-Home Charm To “Down To One”

Bryan has taken home CMT Music Awards for "Play It Again," among other hits

Luke Bryan brought his signature down-home charm to his performance of “Down To One” during the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday (June 9), performing from Assembly Hall in Nashville. His earnest, easygoing performance ended with fireworks lighting up the evening sky.

The track, penned by Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman and Justin Ebach, is a clever take on all of the “ones” that come with falling in love: one right person, one more song, one more night, one more kiss.

“We were down to 1 AM / Listening to one more song / Thinking I want more than just one night out here with you alone / Down to that last Bud Light in the back of that two-tone, half-ton / My heart was telling me that one more kiss and I’d be done,” Bryan sings. The song is from Bryan’s album Born Here Live Here Die Here.

Bryan has previously taken home CMT Music Awards for songs including “The Only Way I Know,” “Play It Again,” and more.

Hosted by superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the 2021 “CMT Music Awards” airs Wednesday, June 9th at 8p/7c on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT Australia.