Chris Young, Kane Brown Bring Their “Famous” Friendship To ‘CMT Music Awards’ Stage

Kane Brown and Chris Young brought serious star power–and camaraderie–to the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday (June 9), as they honored their respective hometowns in their single, “Famous Friends” to close out the awards-packed evening.

On writing the song, Young previously shared, “It was kind of a different idea and something that I really was drawn to when we were writing the song. We were out on the bus, out on tour, and we’d written a ballad and a tempo song,” he told CMT. “And I was like, ’Man I really want to write something about the people I grew up with, with kind of a hometown vibe.’ And this was what spawned from that idea. It’s like a bunch of little pictures of people and who they are.”

The song’s video earned Brown and Young Collaborative Video of the Year honors. Earlier in the evening, Brown also took home honors for Male Video of the Year, for “Worship You.”

Brown co-hosted the evening alongside Kelsea Ballerini. In 2018, Brown won Collaborative Video of the Year for “What Ifs” with Lauren Alaina, and in 2019, won Male Video of the Year for “Lose It.” In 2010, Young won CMT’s Nationwide Is On Your Side award, which honored the best new live act in country music.

