See The Can’t Miss Backstage Moments From The CMT Music Awards

Last night’s CMT Music Awards were star-studded–both onstage and off. Between performances and awards presentations, artists took the time to catch up and hang out. Kelsea Ballerini was ecstatic to meet music legend Gladys Knight. Mickey Guyton and Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman had a joyous reunion. An injured foot didn’t stop Lindsay Ell from living her best life, as she not only performed on the show, but hung out with her fellow artists backstage.

Below, get a glimpse of some the moments you didn’t see onstage at last night’s CMT Music Awards.

Mickey Guyton, Gladys Knight and Kelsea Ballerini



Trio Lady A gears up to take the stage



An injury didn’t stop Lindsay Ell having the most fun backstage



Mickey Guyton and Gladys Knight share a joyous moment backstage



Kane Brown and Breland catch up backstage



CMT Music Awards co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown bring the attitude backstage



Thomas Rhett readies for his performance at the CMT Music Awards



Blanco Brown enters the backstage area at the CMT Music Awards



See more moments from the evening shared via social media below: