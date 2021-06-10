See The Can’t Miss Backstage Moments From The CMT Music Awards

Last night’s CMT Music Awards were star-studded–both onstage and off. Between performances and awards presentations, artists took the time to catch up and hang out. Kelsea Ballerini was ecstatic to meet music legend Gladys Knight. Mickey Guyton and Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman had a joyous reunion. An injured foot didn’t stop Lindsay Ell from living her best life, as she not only performed on the show, but hung out with her fellow artists backstage.
Below, get a glimpse of some the moments you didn’t see onstage at last night’s CMT Music Awards.
Mickey Guyton, Gladys Knight and Kelsea Ballerini
Trio Lady A gears up to take the stage
An injury didn’t stop Lindsay Ell having the most fun backstage
Mickey Guyton and Gladys Knight share a joyous moment backstage
Kane Brown and Breland catch up backstage
CMT Music Awards co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown bring the attitude backstage
Thomas Rhett readies for his performance at the CMT Music Awards
Blanco Brown enters the backstage area at the CMT Music Awards
See more moments from the evening shared via social media below:
@cmt
Now I’m dying to know what story @kanebrown told ##AnthonyMackie 🕵️ ##CMTAwards