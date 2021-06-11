Lindsay Ell Says Her Recent Foot Injury Also Served as Songwriting Inspiration

While either hobbling on bling-wrapped crutches or rolling — with the aid of a mobility scooter — down the 2021 CMT Music Awards red carpet before joining Lady A onstage for an ensemble performance of the group’s 2021 single “Like A Lady,” Canadian country performer Lindsay Ell made quite the memorable impression June 9 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Though her recent foot injury was a surprise, the fact that it has inspired the “What Happens in a Small Town” singer to craft a few new songs should come as no surprise.

“I broke my foot four days ago, and I’m learning how to navigate these crutches and scooter,” she told CMT on the red carpet. “Thankfully, I’m faster on the scooter than I am on the crutches,” she added. “I took for granted the fact that, when you have crutches, you can’t even carry a glass of water from the kitchen counter to the other side of the room. It’s given me a really good perspective shift.”

Regarding her shift in perspective due to her injury, Ell notes that it has already impacted her songwriting. “My voice memos in my phone have been on ever since [the injury] because melody and lyric ideas have been attracted to me like a sponge these days. I have the craziest list of thoughts saved in my phone right now.”

Moreso than anything, though, the mix of the pandemic layoff added to her recent mishap has made her forthcoming gig opening for Blake Shelton’s Friends and Heroes 2021 tour for a few summer dates feel that much more important to her life and career. “The moment when the first few beats get counted off by my band before I walk out onstage and see smiling faces of fans is something I’ve missed so, so much. It’s going to be amazing.”