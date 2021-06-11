BRELAND Discusses Working With Keith Urban, Keeping a Fresh Perspective

</noscript> </div>

“Working with new people, plus inputting and being inspired by as much new music and as many new sounds as possible is enough. Or, going out to Los Angeles, traveling up to Atlanta, or going to New York City keeps things fresh. Just like my [2021-released] single, it’s actually ’Cross Country’ for me,” he says, regarding his unique strategy. “Overall, locking in on strong concepts and telling good stories are core principles in my work.”

BRELAND’s previously-mentioned new work with Urban features both of these ideas at work as far as fresh songs with strong concepts. Regarding this notion, the singing songwriter offers the following thoughts:

“Keith is always someone wanting to blend genres, and obviously that’s important to me, too. So whenever we get together, he’s bringing that classic rock influence to his stuff, and I have a soul and gospel background. It’s our shared love of songwriting and trying new things, though, that makes our collaborative work feel special.”