BRELAND’s seemingly ever-growing list of recent songwriting and performance collaborators has reached an early peak with his back-to-back singles with Australian country superstar Keith Urban. Urban’s electrified, breakbeat-driven dance track “Out The Cage” features the New Jersey native creator, while BRELAND’s just-released country twerk party anthem “Throw It Back” is an Urban duet. While on CMT’s red carpet before performing on the Awards stage alongside both Mickey Guyton and soul legend Gladys Knight, he offered a few opinions on both his incredible collaborators, plus how he attempts to keep his voluminous output consistently fresh and entertaining.
BRELAND Discusses Working With Keith Urban, Keeping a Fresh Perspective
The self-proclaimed "Pen-Point Guard" and the Australian superstar share a love of "songwriting and trying new things"
