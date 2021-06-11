Midland’s Mark Wystrach To Appear in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Movie

Midland will hit the road on their The Last Resort Tour in October

Midland’s Mark Wystrach is known for the music he makes alongside bandmates Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson, but Wystrach’s resume also has plenty of acting credits, including work in the TV series Passions and CSI: Miami.

With his latest, Wystrach will appear in the upcoming Jessica Chastain/Andrew Garfield movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which centers on the life of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, according to IMDB.

Bakker, along with her husband Jim, dominated religious television in the 1970s and 1980s, as Jim first hosted Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN)’s The 700 Club and then helped launch the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), before leaving a short time later. Tammy Faye and Jim would then launch the late-night talk show The PTL Club and parlay the show’s success into owning a religious broadcasting network and a (now-defunct) theme park. The couple’s empire would soon crumble after a series of scandals, including fraud and a sexual assault scandal.

Wystrach will portray Gary S. Paxton, an artist/songwriter/producer that was linked to the Bakkers in 1987 as rumors began to spread about a fling between Paxton and Tammy Faye, around the same time Jim Bakker was in the midst of his own scandal with a church secretary.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye arrives in theaters Sept. 17. See the trailer below:

Meanwhile, Midland recently released the documentary Midland: The Sonic Ranch, which–along with an accompanying soundtrack–spotlights the trio's origin story. The trio will also launch The Last Resort Tour in October.




