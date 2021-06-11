Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell Welcome First Child

Congratulations to country artist Chris Lane and his wife, The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell, on the birth of their first child. The couple welcomed son Dutton Walker Lane on Tuesday, June 8 in Nashville.

“Words can’t describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers🙏🏻 I will never understand how @laurenlane birthed a 9 pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world,” Lane said via Instagram.

According to PEOPLE, the baby was born at 11:12 a.m., weighed 9 pounds and measured 19.5 inches long.

“Everyone in the room, including Lauren and me, were shocked we had a 9-pound baby! Not sure where he was hiding in her belly?!” Lane jokingly told PEOPLE, adding, “Watching Lauren go through the birthing process – from the beginning to the moment she delivered – was the most incredible thing I’ve ever witnessed. I experienced an emotion I’ve never felt before.”

Lane’s song “Big, Big Plans” was inspired by his proposal to Bushnell in mid-2019 (the couple wed later that year) and along those same lines, Lane says he’s already penned a song for their son.

“I’ve been waiting to meet Dutton for nine months now, and the easiest way for me personally to describe my feelings and emotions is to write about it! So naturally, I wrote a song,” he told PEOPLE. “It’s called ’Ain’t Even Met You Yet’ and sums up how I’ve been feeling over the last few months. I can’t wait to share it with him one day.”

Lane recently shared the video for another new track, “Summer Job Money,” which Lane says reminded him of his summers spent working for his father’s business as a teen and college student.

“I’ve always loved nostalgic country songs that take you back to a certain time and place,” North Carolina native Lane previously said of the song. “When I first heard ‘Summer Job Money,’ it immediately gave me that same kind of feeling. I worked a landscaping job up until the very moment I signed my record deal, so I related to the song and knew I wanted to record it. I’m pumped to share it, and hope y’all have a blast singing it when we get out there to play it live!”