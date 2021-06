“My love of dogs comes from my mom,” she says

Carly Pearce Is on a Career Winning Streak–And These Furry Friends Are Cheering Her On

Carly Pearce had a triumphant evening at the recent CMT Music Awards on June 9, where this shining star took the stage with Lindsay Ell and country trio Lady A on the latter’s empowering anthem “Like A Lady.” Pearce was also nominated for the coveted Female Video of the Year honor, for her clip for “Next Girl.”

The nod from CMT follows those she’s earned over the past year from the ACM and CMA for her chart-topping hit “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” featuring Lee Brice. She also poured the personal and creative growth she’s seen over the past year into her excellent project, 29.

Among those cheering her on have been three special family members—her mother Jackie, as well as her mother’s dog Johnny Sue and Pearce’s own pup June Jolene.

The two Shih Tzu dogs (who also happen to be brother and sister) were named after country icons Johnny Cash and June Carter.

“I think a friend shows you unconditional love and is always there for you. My mom is my best friend. My love of dogs comes from my mom,” Pearce says.

Pearce’s mother–and the sweet pups–are there for both the exhilarating highs–and occasional lows–that come with being an artist. Pearce revealed a tender moment of love and compassion she shared with her pup June Jolene over the past year.

“It was a big summer for me last year with a lot of personal changes, and I was truly crying on my kitchen floor and she came and licked all my tears and it just really made me feel like she was there for me,” Pearce says.

For her part, Pearce is also there for her furry friends, too; Pearce recently celebrated June’s first birthday with a sweet party, complete with colorful party hats.