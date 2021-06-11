Brett Young Is Set To Release a Children’s Book

Brett Young is already a seven-time chart-topping artist, and he’s set to add another title to his resume: author.

Young recently earned his latest No. 1 hit with “Lady,” inspired by his wife Taylor and daughter Presley Elizabeth (the couple is also expecting their second daughter later this year). On Aug. 24, Young will release the children’s book Love You, Little Lady via Thomas Nelson. Inspired by the lyrics to “Lady,” the book is essentially a love letter to his child, as he shares what it is like to hear her heartbeat, hold her for the first time and watch her take her first steps.

Young announced the upcoming book during an appearance on Today, telling Al Roker, “The publishers came to us after hearing the song with the idea. With one little one in the house and another one on the way, we thought my wife [Taylor] and I could come together for a cool little venture….It’ll be one of the most interesting things I’ve written.”

Young recently released the album Weekends Look A Little Different These Days, including his latest track, “Not Yet.”