Premiere: The Reklaws, Sacha Take a Backroad in “What The Truck” Video

This Canadian duo welcome CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2021 member Sacha for their new video

In the opening lyrics of “What The Truck,” a new track from Canadian sibling duo Jenna and Stuart Walker–better known as The Reklaws–Jenna sneers at both a bad boss and terrible ex-lover, and for a moment, fantasizes about murder.

Instead of resorting to crime, however, the duo recruits CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2021 member Sacha to join them for a tune about jumping in a truck and heading south for some sunshine and a change of scenery. Life’s a ditch/so what the truck, they sing in the hook to this track, which Jenna and Stuart penned with Callum Maudsley.

In the video, the three ride a Dodge Ram out to the country, while the majority of the clip centers around the three singing with a Dodge Ram in the background.

To date, The Reklaws have released two albums, Freshman Year and Sophomore Slump, via Universal Music Canada, as well as three EPs. They were nominated for Group of the Year at the Juno Awards this year.

Jenna and Walker told CMT about the video for “What The Truck,” which was directed by Austin Chaffe.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

We went out to a friends farm to shoot this video and due to Covid restriction we had a very lean crew. There was a total of five of us on set that day! We had a ton of fun goofing around on the farm and we’re so thankful to have Sacha (CMT’s Next Women Of Country – Class Of 2021) join us on this track!

How does the video bring your song to life?

While in lockdown during Covid this song just poured out of us. Frustrations were brewing and all we wanted to do was get out of the house! This is a fun, light song which we hope the video represents.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Have fun and don’t take yourself too seriously! Life can be a ditch but enjoy the ride! It’s a beautiful thing!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

This video was shot with a two-man crew so naturally we were looking forward to seeing the final product. We wanted to a fun, light hearted video and we think the final product represents exactly that.