Lady A Discuss All-Female Band Performance of “Like A Lady,” and Their ’90s Country Influences

One of the highlight moments of the 2021 CMT Music Awards was the performance by Lady A — backed by an all-female all-star band — of their 2021-released single “Like A Lady.” Opening the awards ceremony was not just Lady A’s Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood. Rather, the trio was joined by Carly Pearce as well as Lindsay Ell on guitar, plus vocal trio The Shindellas adding harmony. In regards to the table-setting performance for the exciting evening from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Scott noted the following to CMT on the red carpet:

“When we wrote [“Like A Lady”], we wanted to channel everything we love about the music of two artists: Dolly Parton and Shania Twain. Their fearlessness and confidence inspired us in attempting to create a female anthem. When we recorded it, Dave, Charles, [producer] Dann Huff, all of the musicians, they didn’t hold anything back. We ended up with a song that hits you with freight train energy.”

Dave Haywood continued, “’Like A Lady’ is such a female anthem, so being able to perform it with an all-female band is really cool. These ladies are all strong, fierce women who own the stage and perform as good — or better — than most men I know. In this case, playing a song ’Like a Lady’ means to play it bad ass!”

When asked about the woman who really added to his initial interest in country music, Kelley offered, “Shania Twain. Her music and sound. Trisha Yearwood, too. Even when I met Hillary, I said, ’oh, she’s got that Trisha thing, that sweet tone and texture.”