Thomas Rhett’s Father Joins Him for Grand Ole Opry Performance

2021 for Thomas Rhett has absolutely been a family affair. From praising his daughters in the Country Again: Side A single “To the Guys That Date My Girls,” to announcing at a recent performance that his wife, Lauren, is pregnant with their fourth child, he’s greatly celebrated his growing family unit this year. Expanding this idea to other parts of his bloodline, Rhett Akins — his father — joined him for an onstage duet during his most recent appearance at the Grand Ole Opry.

“So, we’re going to play you a song together that we wrote together,” Rhett told the sold-out crowd. “This was the first single off my latest album [Country Again: Side A].” Joining him onstage, his dad noted, “this is unbelievable, you were over there at 2-years-old watching me play and we’ve written songs in the kitchen since you were about 8-years-old and now we’re singing one on the Grand Ole Opry that we wrote and it went to number one. Thank you Lord.”

In response, Rhett poignantly noted, “This is what dreams are made of right here. I’ll never forget my very, very first Opry experience, I think this was in 2012. Standing in this circle, not having a dang hit at all and now we’re here standing with my Dad. This is absolutely unbelievable. So thank you, thank you for showing up tonight and showing out. Means so much!”

Rhett also debuted “Things Dads Do,” a song to be released on Father’s Day. “You’ll get embarrassed when he ruins your cool / When he pulls out his camera on your first day of school / And that’s just a few of things dads do,” the star vocalist sang.