Blanco Brown Talks His Penchant for Carrying Bags, Excitement for “Standing On Two Feet”

Rising country singer-songwriter Blanco Brown has stood out as notable as much for songs like “The Git Up” as always appearing dapper on red carpets and stages while carrying a travel-size carry-on bag or over-the-shoulder satchel. While holding a rather extravagant-looking cow-print duffle on the 2021 CMT Music Awards red carpet, he stopped to talk with CMT about his love for bags, as well as a few reflections about what has been a harrowing yet still groundbreaking 12-month cycle.
“Man, I just love bags. Duffles, cross-body bags, all of them. It’s my thing. I used to love getting on planes, just so I could walk with my fly luggage through the airport. Sometimes, you get on an overcrowded jet, and they ask you to put your bag on the undercarriage of the plane. I never do. Instead, I tell the stewardess that I’m carrying this luggage to [win a trophy at] an awards show.”