Carrie Underwood To Release ‘My Savior: Live From the Ryman’ DVD

</noscript> </div>

On Easter Sunday this year, music lovers received a powerful infusion of spirit and song when Carrie Underwood performed tracks from her recent gospel album, My Savior, from the stage of the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, via livestream.

Now, Underwood will release that Ryman performance as a DVD, for her first gospel live performance DVD, My Savior: Live from the Ryman, set to release July 23 via Gaither Music Group in partnership with Capitol Records Nashville, and distribution from Capitol Christian Music Group/Universal.

“This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way,” says Underwood of My Savior.

The DVD will also include Underwood’s collaboration with NEEDTOBREATHE’s Bear Rinehart (“Nothing But The Blood of Jesus”) as well as her duet with CeCe Winans on the hymn “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” from the Ryman show. At the Academy of Country Music Awards in April, Underwood and Winans performed a stunning rendition of the song, bringing one of the show’s biggest highlights.

Underwood’s Ryman show streamed live globally on Facebook on Easter Sunday, raising over $112,000 for Save the Children.

In addition to the DVD release, a TV special is set for July 23 featuring performances from My Savior: LIVE from the Ryman Auditorium DVD to air on networks including PBS, DIRECTV, DISH TV, Circle TV, TBN, RFD-TV and more; and it will air in Canada on The Miracle Channel, Vision TV, Hope TV and CTS (Crossroads). The special will also air on GAITHERTV (Roku/Apple/Amazon) and on the Gaither TV YouTube Channel for a limited time beginning July 23.

At last week’s CMT Music Awards, Underwood was the evening’s biggest winner, taking home the coveted Video of the Year award, for “Hallelujah,” her collaboration with John Legend. She also reunited with Rinehart and the rest of NEEDTOBREATHE, performing alongside the group on their single, “I Wanna Remember.”



