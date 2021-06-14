Trisha Yearwood Is Cooking Up Something for Her Musical Hero Linda Ronstadt

Trisha Yearwood has become as well known for her series of cookbooks and her Trisha’s Southern Kitchen program on the Food Network as she has for her music–her latest cookbook, Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family, will release Sept. 28.

Over the years, she’s also made no secret of her admiration for fellow vocalist Linda Ronstadt. Yearwood has covered Ronstadt’s songs numerous times, including in 2019, when she paid musical tribute as Ronstadt was a Kennedy Center Honors awardee. Yearwood covered Ronstadt’s 1975 version of “You’re No Good” (the song was originally recorded by Dee Dee Warwick) and was joined by Ronstadt’s duet partner Aaron Neville for a rendition of the Neville/Ronstadt 1989 hit “Don’t Know Much.”

Yearwood recently told ABC Audio that she intends to cook up a special dish for her musical hero someday.

“We’ve been discussing it, and she was gonna come here right before all of the shutdown happened,” Yearwood told ABC Audio. “So it is gonna happen. I’m gonna get her in my house, in my kitchen, I’m gonna cook for her. It will happen, and I will tell you about it. I can’t even believe, you know, like to say she’s my friend is like, like I need a cigarette now,” she said jokingly. “You know what I mean? It’s like it’s really weird, but it’s so wonderful.”

Yearwood also filled in for Ronstadt on the 1990s George Jones duets project The Bradley Barn Sessions, where Jones was joined by Yearwood and Ronstadt’s Trio cohorts Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton for the song “Where Grass Won’t Grow.”

“[Linda’s] been so kind to me, and to have somebody that I admire so much be so nice — really so kind to me — is just … I can’t even. I can’t even talk about it,” Yearwood said. “I mean, I am talking about it! But, you know, this is pretty amazing.”