PHOTOS: See Pics From RaeLynn’s Daisy-Themed Baby Shower

RaeLynn is also working on the follow up to her EP Baytown

Singer-songwriter RaeLynn recently announced that she and husband Josh Davis are expecting their first child–a girl they have named Daisy Rae–in September of this year.

The “Keep Up” singer recently took to social media to share photos from a sweet baby shower–awash in shades of yellow, white and pink–thrown for her by friends Savannah and Julie Chrisley (known for series including Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley).

“DAISY RAE DAVIS 🌼 Yesterday felt like a DREAM. Thank you to @juliechrisley and @savannahchrisley for loving me and my family like your own and for showering Daisy like your own. I can’t put into words how beautiful yesterday was so here are all the details from this magical Celebration 🌼,” RaeLynn shared on social media.

The “Daisy-themed” shower featured a balloon structure of yellow and pink balloons wrapped around a lighted sign that spelled the name of RaeLynn’s daughter Daisy. Candles from Nashville store Nellamoon were included, while a table held a daisy-themed cake and cookies. Beverages were courtesy of mobile beverage service Tap Truck Nashville.

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany, Jon Pardi’s wife Summer and Brett Young’s wife Taylor were among those commenting on the photos and sharing their well wishes for RaeLynn. RaeLynn is also hard at work on the followup to her EP Baytown, which released last year.