Brantley Gilbert Teams With HARDY, Toby Keith For “The Worst Country Song of All Time”

The three teased the new track with a series of humorous social media posts

Brantley Gilbert, HARDY and Toby Keith seem ready to share the “The Worst Country Song of All Time,” a new single that is set to release Friday (June 18). Gilbert shared a snippet of the song on social media on Monday (June 14).

The three artists previously teased the track, as Gilbert speculated on Tiktok about the “Worst Country Song of All Time,” to which HARDY responded that the “honor” must go to Toby Keith’s 2011 multi-platinum hit “Red Solo Cup.”

The text exchange was also shared via Instagram, where Keith responded, “I agree with you about Red Solo Cup, but ’Rednecker’ might give it a run for its money.”

“Rednecker” is from Hardy’s 2018 project This Ole Boy. Last year, HARDY earned his first chart-topper as an artist with “One Beer,” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson. He’s also penned No. 1 hits for artists including Florida Georgia Line. Of course, HARDY is no stranger to collaborations, having released the project Hixtape Vol. 1 in 2019; the album included collaborations with 17 artists. Gilbert, meanwhile, has notched chart-toppers including “Country Must Be Country Wide” and “What Happens in a Small Town” (ft. Lindsay Ell).

While Keith did not have a hand in writing “Red Solo Cup,” Keith is known for penning songs including “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “Dream Walkin’,” and “American Soldier.”