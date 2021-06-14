Brooks & Dunn Set Reboot 2021 Tour With Travis Tritt, Elvie Shane

Brooks & Dunn are set for their first nationwide tour in a decade, when they return to the road for their Reboot 2021 Tour, which includes seven new dates. They will welcome Travis Tritt and “My Boy” singer Elvie Shane for stops on the tour. The tour was initially set for last year, though like virtually every other tour last year, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour launches Sept. 2 in Indianapolis and includes stops in Cincinnati, Chicago, Dallas and more, before wrapping at Orange Beach, Alabama on Oct. 9.

In 2011, Brooks & Dunn’s Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks broke up the duo in order to pursue solo projects and interests. Dunn released his self-titled album in 2011, and the project earned Dunn a Top 10 hit with “Bleed Red.” He followed with the project Peace, Love and Country Music (2014), Tattooed Heart (2016) and Re-Dunn (2020). Meanwhile, Brooks released the 2012 album New To This Town; the album’s title track featured Joe Walsh on guitar.

By 2014, they announced they were reuniting to join Reba McEntire for a series of Las Vegas concerts. Two years later, they also took part in the song “Forever Country,” a part of the 50th anniversary celebration for the Country Music Association.

In 2019, Brooks & Dunn joined forces again for the album Reboot and welcomed a slew of country artists including Kacey Musgraves and Luke Combs to take part in remakes of B&D’s top hits.

Tickets for the new tour dates go on sale beginning June 18 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

See the full list of tour dates below:

^New Dates | *Travis Tritt and TBA Artist

Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Friday, September 3, 2021 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 4, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center^

Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Friday, September 10, 2021 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^

Saturday, September 11, 2021 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center^

Thursday, September 16, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion^

Friday, September 17, 2021 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^

Saturday, September 18, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

Thursday, September 23, 2021 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Friday, September 24, 2021 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Friday, October 1, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Thursday, October 7, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^*

Friday, October 8, 2021 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater