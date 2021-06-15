</noscript> </div>

Last week, Kelsea Ballerini joined LANY’s Paul Klein to debut their new track, “I Quit Drinking” during the CMT Music Awards, with an intense performance on a rooftop in downtown Nashville. Now, they have revealed the official music video for the track.

“I Quit Drinking,” which Ballerini and Klein penned with Nicolle Galyon, showcases former lovers recalling happier times together and musing how neither can enjoy the taste of champagne, whiskey, or other alcoholic beverages now, since it reminds them of their days as a couple. The video begins with scenes of Ballerini singing as a sun-drenched woodland stretches out behind her, but as the video progresses to Klein’s performance scenes, the night closes in and a rainstorm powers through, mirroring the process of their relationship’s demise. The video concludes with Ballerini and Klein standing face-to-face, singing the song’s final choruses to each other in the middle of the pouring rain.

“Notebook vibes for life,” Ballerini says, noting how the video slyly pays homage to a passionate, rain-soaked scene in the 2004 film The Notebook.

Ballerini told CMT about the video, which was directed by Blythe Thomas.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

How cold the rain was! Haha. The weather in LA was perfect for the entire rest of the shoot, but as soon as the rain came in, it got quite chilly. Paul and I were goofy dancing between shots so as to not freeze.

How does the video bring your song to life?

We really wanted to have a visual juxtaposition of dry, representing quitting drinking, to soaking wet by the end. I really loved the symbolism, movement, and tension the simplicity of the rain brought to the lyrics and story.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope it gives fans another perspective of the song and hope that it draws in the new ears from both sides.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I’ve worked with the director, Blythe Thomas, for years and had full trust, but seeing it back for the first time felt like watching a short film. Although simple, it tells a story and has a lot of heart. Also, Notebook vibes for life.