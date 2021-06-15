Music

2021 CMT Next Women Of Country Class Members Chapel Hart Feel “It’s [Their] Time Now”

The Poplarville, Mississippi natives discuss their forthcoming album, current single "You Can Have Him Jolene" and more
“Our new album is aptly named The Girls Are Back In Town. We are three Black women bringing back quintessential country vibes to modern country music.” Recently, just before taking the stage for a 90-minute set at Annapolis, Maryland’s intimate Rams Head On Stage venue, Chapel Hart’s Trea Swindle could barely withhold her calm excitement while telling CMT about her familial trio Chapel Hart’s (alongside her cousins, sisters Danica and Devlyn Hart) forthcoming album release. Two hours later, she was rapping the words “we’re the next women of country and it’s our time now!” before performing a mid-80’s David Lee Roth style scissor kick and jumping off a round cocktail table in front of a raucous, hollering crowd at the seated venue. It was an astounding sight.

