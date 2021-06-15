2021 CMT Next Women Of Country Class Members Chapel Hart Feel “It’s [Their] Time Now”

</noscript> </div>

If expecting that small-town Mississippi-raised and New Orleans-based Chapel Hart fulfills expectations of what it is to be women making country music in any era in the genre’s history, do expect that they’ll prove you wrong. Rather, realize that in celebrating the most explosive elements of rocking ’80s country, arena rock, heavy metal, delightfully ratchet hip-hop energy, plus a delightful dollop of soaring, soulful vocals to complete the picture, the trio affirmatively points at a present era where the country music industry has successfully gone — without the aid of a DeLorean or Michael J. Fox — back to the future.

Fresh from living on separate houseboats on a lake in Florida during quarantine, the group is refreshed and excited about what appears to be an incredibly bright future ahead. Their energy is palpable, kinetic, and feels confined by words. But ultimately, they are provided here to offer an inkling of what is best experienced live.

Marcus K. Dowling, CMT: So, you’re back touring again. How, after the break, does this feel?

Danica Hart, Chapel Hart: Oh my god, it’s like a breath of fresh air. Yes, we did a lot of touring and played out quite a bit during the pandemic, but to be officially back on the road makes us feel alive again [as a trio]. We can give hugs to our fans again after the show. It’s wonderful.

CMT: So, initially, I have to ask. Your video for “Jesus And Alcohol” featured ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, and “I Will Follow” featured Jackyl’s Jesse James Dupree. On so many levels, this was unexpected, but it really feels like they love you and you love them. How did these rock/country pairings come together?

Trea Swindle, Chapel Hart: Well, initially, it’s me. I’m the rocker of the group. I fell in love with ZZ Top because I’m a fan of Jimi Hendrix, and he once said in an interview that his favorite guitarist was Billy Gibbons. I was a teenager at the time, so I did my research and discovered ZZ Top.

Devlyn Hart, Chapel Hart: So, I wasn’t introduced to Jackyl until we had to open for them. But, once I saw [Jesse James Dupree] perform, the incredible energy he had on stage during that show blew my mind, and I — well, we ALL — became fans.