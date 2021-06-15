Luke Combs Reveals New Song, “Good Ol’ Days”

</noscript> </div>

Luke Combs performed at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina’s Carolina Country Music Festival on Sunday, June 13, and–being the prolific writer he is–Combs used the opportunity to debut an unreleased song he’s written.

Combs introduced a song titled “Good Ol’ Days,” which finds the burly-voiced singer reveling in nostalgia for a time when simple things like dates at a carnival, young love, pickup trucks meant everything, and some of the biggest worries included getting caught sneaking out of the house late at night.

“We were young, we were free / Didn’t have a thing that we didn’t need…Back when we knew everything / Back in the good ol’ days,” Combs sings.

Combs recently earned yet another No. 1 hit with “Forever After All,” and is currently in the studio crafting his third studio album, which will no doubt continue the massive sales streaks of his previous projects, including his 2017 debut This One’s For You, 2019’s What You See Is What You Get, and his latest deluxe album What You See Ain’t Always What You Get.

Earlier this year, Combs also teamed with Billy Strings on the bluegrassy track “The Great Divide,” and shared that he had been working on a bluegrass project last year.