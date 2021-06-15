10 Country Songs To Celebrate Pride Month

Each June the LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride month, commemorating not only the 1969 events at Stonewall, but also the promotion of equality and visibility of the Queer community. This year, as COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings slowly ease, and Pride events begin to be held in person, there’s even more reason for celebration. For Country Music’s LGBTQ+ artists, and their allies, there are many songs that highlight the celebratory nature of the month, and here are 10 to get your playlist started.

Kacey Musgraves, “Follow Your Arrow”

This 2013 release, which Musgraves penned with openly gay songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, earned praise for its lyrics celebrating the “do what feels right” mentality, whether that’s lighting up a joint, or, as the song goes, “kiss lots of boys – or lots of girls, if that’s something you’re into.” “Follow Your Arrow” made history when this inclusive track was named Song of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in 2014.