With nearly two dozen global top-ten charting singles, Nelly has as many hits as he has years in the music industry as a recording artist. As famous as he is for soulful, multi-platinum selling 2002-released rap single “Hot in Herre,” he may be equally as renowned in many respects for his duet with Tim McGraw for 2004’s “Over and Over,” plus his appearance on the 2013-released remix of countrified Florida Georgia Line single “Cruise.” Having recently partnered with the duo again for fast-rising single “Lil Bit” as the lead-in to a forthcoming EP, the groundbreaking performer offered thoughts on both recently to Music Mayhem.
Nelly Talks Working With Florida Georgia Line, Details His Forthcoming EP
"Even though country music is their heart, they like some hip hop," says Nelly about country fans
Embedded from www.youtube.com.