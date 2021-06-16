Tim McGraw Is A “Proud Pop” As His Daughter, Maggie, Receives Her Master’s Degree

He has "such admiration for her work ethic, fierce love of her family, and passion to make the world a better place"

When not enjoying the successful April release of the “Ultimate Edition” of his 2020-released, sixteenth studio album Here on Earth, iconic country vocalist Tim McGraw has other reasons for joy. A recent educational accomplishment by his daughter caused the “I Called Mama” vocalist to take to Twitter exuberantly:

“We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May!!!! She graduated from her Masters program at @Stanford this weekend and what a celebration!!! I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place…Go get em my sweet girl!!!! Proud Pop!”

McGraw’s pride in his three daughters — Gracie, 24, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19 — as well as his beloved country superstar wife, Faith Hill, is long-regarded. “There’s nothing like three daughters and a wife who are headstrong, smart, love you unconditionally,” he told actor Garrett Hedlund in March-published interview for men’s lifestyle website Leo, “There’s nothing like being surrounded by that. That can teach you how to be a man as much as that can. They can teach you how to be a man more than I can.”

In an August interview for TODAY, McGraw also noted regarding being a father of adult children who eventually leave home that, “It’s tough. There’s a part of you that is excited for them. You want them to go out and conquer the world and have fun and do all the things that kids do. But you don’t want them to leave your protection.”