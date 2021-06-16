Michael Ray, Jake Hoot, Lily Rose Added to 2021 Concert for Love and Acceptance

Country music artist and philanthropist Ty Herndon, in partnership with CMT, has revealed new additions to the lineup for the 2021 Concert for Love and Acceptance, set to take place on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Produced by Herndon’s charitable foundation, The Foundation for Love & Acceptance, the event returns as a star-studded online event, co-hosted by Herndon and CMT’s Cody Alan, who has hosted the event alongside Herndon since 2017. GLAAD, MusiCares, and Nashville’s Oasis Center are beneficiaries of event proceeds.

Newly-added to the lineup are Michael Ray, Lily Rose, Jake Hoot, Jamie Floyd, Paul Cardall and Cody Belew, as well as comedian Dana Goldberg. In addition, former NFL quarterback Steve Young and his wife Barbara Graham Young, both advocates for LGBTQ equality and acceptance, will make a special appearance together in support of LGBTQ youth.

They join previously-announced performers and guests Brothers Osborne, Kristin Chenoweth, Terri Clark, Brooke Eden, Harper Grae, Chris Housman, Kathy Mattea, Rissi Palmer, Gretchen Peters, Tenille Townes, Walker County, and Chase Wright.

Mattea will also be honored with the second annual Foundation For Love & Acceptance R.A.L.Y. (Rescue A Life, Y’all) Award, presented by Herndon in recognition of her early advocacy for the LGBTQ community and HIV/AIDS awareness.

“Kathy Mattea was standing up for LGBTQ people and raising awareness about the HIV and AIDS epidemic long before it was cool — especially in the country music community. It’s an honor to give her the long-overdue recognition she deserves for being a pioneering ally and friend,” said Herndon.

Herndon also announced this year’s Red Carpet Countdown, an online event now in its second year that will feature additional appearances and performances in the two hours preceding the Concert For Love & Acceptance. It will stream online exclusively on Herndon’s Facebook channel. Announced performances include ARLO, Jada Cato, Exit 216, Justin Fabus, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Brandon Stansell, and Jaime Wyatt. Additional Red Carpet Countdown performances and appearances will be announced.

The show will take place at 8 p.m. ET and will be live-streamed exclusively on CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels, and at F4LA.org/concert.

For the fourth consecutive year, CMT returns as Presenting Partner of the event, with Cody Alan serving as co-host, a role he’s held for the past five years. A well-known and respected veteran personality, producer, and programmer in the broadcast industry, Alan is a past recipient of the ACM National On-Air Personality of the Year award, and host of CMT Hot 20 Countdown, CMT’s flagship music TV show, delivered to over 90 million homes weekly, as well as host and executive producer of CMT After MidNite and CMT Radio Live, heard on 220+ stations, with nearly 8 million monthly listeners.

“It’s a privilege to return as co-host of the annual Concert For Love & Acceptance, whose mission is as important today as when it launched six years ago. With dangerous and discriminatory legislation pending in our home state of Tennessee, the vocal support of the country music community is immeasurable in changing hearts and minds. I’m eager to again partner with Ty Herndon, CMT, GLAAD, and our new beneficiaries at MusiCares and Nashville’s Oasis Center to highlight the critical work to move LGBTQ+ rights forward,” said Alan.