WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Covers This Joe Diffie Classic Hit

During her run on the first season of American Idol, where she became the very first winner of the televised talent competition, Kelly Clarkson showcased the incredible range of her vocal instrument, covering songs from Celine Dion and Aretha Franklin. Since her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show debuted in 2019, the singer-songwriter has continued to showcase the versatility of her voice in her Kellyoke segments, covering songs from artists including Chris Stapleton, Aerosmith, Olivia Rodrigo and more. She even invited country superstar Trisha Yearwood to join her for a rendition of Yearwood’s classic “Believe Me Baby (I Lied).”

Recently, Clarkson paid tribute to late country singer Joe Diffie, with a cover of Diffie’s 1993 hit “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die).” Diffie died in March 2020, just two days after it was announced that he was being treated for COVID-19. Diffie was 61 when he passed away.

After moving to Nashville in 1986, Diffie became a respected demo singer and later earned his first No. 1 hit with “Home” in 1990. He followed with hits including “Ships That Don’t Come In,” “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets),” “Third Rock From the Sun,” “Pickup Man,” and “Bigger Than the Beatles.” A songwriter as well as a singer, Diffie also penned hits for other artists, including Jo Dee Messina’s “My Give A Damn’s Busted” and Holly Dunn’s “There Goes My Heart Again.” He also penned some of his own hits, such as “If You Want Me To,” “Is It Cold In Here,” and “Honky Tonk Attitude.” Diffie won a Grammy for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals (along with 12 other recipients such as Randy Travis, Clint Black and Merle Haggard) for his work on the 1998 song “Same Old Train,” from the various artists album Tribute To Tradition.

Diffie was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1993. In 2019, along with Vince Gill, Diffie was on hand to induct Luke Combs as a member of the Opry.



