Kelsea Ballerini Has “the Courage and Confidence” To Continue Pushing Genre Boundaries

Ballerini and Halsey became friends after meeting backstage in 2018 after Ballerini attended a Halsey concert in Nashville, Tennessee. From there, Ballerini offered to collaborate for “The Other Girl” with Halsey while both were working on projects in Los Angeles. The two women recorded the track and then debuted it in 2020 during a CMT Crossroads episode.

Regarding her thoughts on her genre-blending career intentions and aspirations — she’s also announced that she’s opening for pop stars the Jonas Brothers on dates this summer — she continued, via CMT’s Hot 20, with the following statements:

“It’s really fun to be able to look back on the music I’ve released and see what connects with people. It’s ranged from something like a crossover song with The Chainsmokers or Halsey, to when I remade my whole album Kelsea into Ballerini and it was the most country-rooted thing I’d ever done. So, I think both of these things have given me the courage and confidence to make whatever I’m going to make.”