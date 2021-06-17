Kelsea Ballerini Has “the Courage and Confidence” To Continue Pushing Genre Boundaries

While on stage and accepting the CMT Performance of the Year trophy for her Halsey duet “The Other Girl” at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, Kelsea Ballerini made a pointed statement in regards to her desire to continue to blend country with a multitude of other musical genres:
“There was a lot of chatter on ’categorically’ what genre this song did or didn’t fit into. And the fact that you voted this as the winning performance tells me that you know where my roots are and that you know who I am. But it also tells me that you hear music as music, and tells me that you love when people push boundaries and explore artistry. As I make a new record, that means the absolute world to me.”