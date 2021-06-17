Tim McGraw Recalls The Personal, Traumatic Roots Of “Live Like You Were Dying”

On a forthcoming Father’s Day appearance by Matthew McConaughey on Tim McGraw’s Beyond The Influence Radio show on Apple Music Country, the vocalist and host shares a story regarding how “Live Like You Were Dying” — his 2004-released classic — was developed. Written by Tim Nichols and Craig Wiseman, the song notes how realizing that a loved one has a terminal illness offers a new perspective on life. Moreover, the desire to experiencing life at its fullest while also becoming a better person is typically the result of this introspection.
