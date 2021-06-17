Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Vince Gill To Appear On New Charlie Daniels ‘Duets’ Project

"The best of the best joined Charlie in sharing musical styles and great songs," says Daniels' former tour manager David Corlew

The legacy of iconic country music superstar Charlie Daniels continues to be fondly celebrated. The latest news is that Duets — an album of unreleased collaborations between the “Devil Went Down To Georgia” singer and a plethora of country stars — is due out on July 16, one year after Daniels’ death, available exclusively at Walmart stores and Walmart.com.

David Corlew was Daniels’ former tour manager and currently the president of Blue Hat Records and the executive director of the Journey Home Project (both co-founded by him and Daniels). He notes via a press release, “The process of putting this project together was a wonderful time of reflection, and it became an overwhelming reminder of how great these tracks are. The best of the best joined Charlie in sharing musical styles and great songs.”

Both revealing parts of Daniels’ storied history and establishing when sessions occurred for most of these tandem recordings are initially intriguing matters of conversation and debate. Two tracks — “Maggie’s Farm” with Earl, Gary and Randy Scruggs, plus a “Like a Rolling Stone” pairing with Darius Rucker — are a direct nod to Daniels’ early-career days playing with Bob Dylan. As well, two Montgomery Gentry duets will be released. Both were recorded before Troy Gentry’s 2017 death.

The project will also feature Brad Paisley, Brooks and Dunn, Garth Brooks, and Gretchen Wilson, Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Brad Paisley, Brenda Lee, Marty Stuart, and more.

Furthermore, it has been announced that, on Aug. 18, Daniels’ Volunteer Jam event will return — after a 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19 — to Bridgestone Arena, featuring Alabama, CeCe Winans, Trace Adkins, and more performing.

Regarding the tracklist for the Duets album, it is as follows:

1. What’d I Say (w/ Travis Tritt)

2. Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours (w/ Bonnie Bramlett)

3. Jackson (w/ Gretchen Wilson)

4. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down (w/ Vince Gill)

5. Maggie’s Farm (w/ Earl, Gary and Randy Scruggs)

6. Daddy’s Old Fiddle (w/ Dolly Parton)

7. Like A Rolling Stone (w/ Darius Rucker)

8. Evangeline (w/ The Del McCoury Band)

9. Let It Be Me (w/ Brenda Lee)

10. Long Haired Country Boy (w/ Brooks & Dunn)

11. God Save Us All From Religion (w/ Marty Stuart)

12. Drinkin’ My Baby Goodbye (w/ Montgomery Gentry)

13. Jammin’ For Stevie (w/ Brad Paisley)

14. Waco (w/ Garth Brooks singing harmony vocals)

15. The South’s Gonna Do It (Again) (w/ Keith Urban on guitar)

16. All Night Long (w/ Montgomery Gentry)

17. Texas (w/ Ray Benson and Lee Roy Parnell)

18. Southern Boy (w/ Travis Tritt)

19. Long Haired Country Boy (w/ Hal Ketchum and John Berry)