Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Offer More Details on Their Summer-Planned Wedding

The couple who have been together since 2015 and engaged since October 2020 are "ecstatic" to get married

The anticipation for the long-planned nuptials between country and pop superstars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have included everything from who’s performing and what they’ll perform at the ceremony to exactly when it will occur. While we’re still unsure if Shelton’s fellow The Voice judge Adam Levine will grace the ceremony with his voice or the date and time of the event, more details have been revealed to PEOPLE.

“They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen. They are getting married this summer. Gwen’s boys will be very involved,” a source told the magazine about the couple who have been together since 2015 and engaged since October 2020. “Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys.” “Gwen’s sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they’re so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married. They can’t wait to stand by their sides,” noted a family friend to PEOPLE in December 2020

As well, the unidentified source adds, “Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it’s safe for family and friends to attend. Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding,” the source says. “She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though.”

In another humorous note regarding the menu for the wedding reception, Blake Shelton recently noted to USA Today, “If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried. French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think [Gwen] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control.”