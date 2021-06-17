Kenny Chesney Announces 2022 Stadium Tour

In 2022, Kenny Chesney will return to headlining some of the biggest venues in the country, on his 2022 Stadium Tour, the Blue Chair Bay Rum Presents Here And Now 2022 Fueled by Marathon. Chesney’s previous outing, 2020’s Chillaxification Tour, was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming stadium tour will launch April 23, 2022 at Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium and will include 19 stadium concerts, wrapping with two shows on Aug. 26 and 27, 2022 at New England’s Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. All current ticketholders remain in the seats they’ve already purchased for Here And Now 2022, and refunds are immediately available at the point of purchase for those who bought from the primary ticket source for the next 30 days.

“When we hit pause on our 2020 tour, I never thought we would go much past the fall, let alone into 2021,” says the eight-time Entertainer of the Year winner. “The idea that it would be three years before I would stand in the end zone of Gillette Stadium, where No Shoes Nation was born, wasn’t something any of us could conceive.

“I still can’t really believe it. But in the middle of all of this, I know it’s true… and I know how much I miss being out there, being in the thick of the most passionate place in the world: No Shoes Nation. Anywhere they plant their flags, bring their passion, their friends and their will to rock, it reminds me that to be in the moment is everything No Shoes Nation is about!”

Chesney added that the ever-evolving COVID-19 safety protocols have been a main driver in the superstar’s decision to wait on touring until all fans can gather safely.

“With every city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers shifting every day, I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full on… strong… and without a care in the world. I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer. After a lot of work on a lot of people’s parts, a lot of cooperation from the folks at the stadiums, the places we’re coming and the teams we share those venues with, we’re ready to announce the Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour. Like it does for everyone, the idea of music, live music, fills me up,” Chesney explains. “Nothing is so in the moment, so completely alive. I want to start 2022 with the awesome rush that embodies everything playing for No Shoes Nation is. We’re calling the tour Here And Now 2022, because when we get together, there is only the present – and it’s so electric and good, I know I don’t want it to end. I just want to be 100% there with all of you.”

For the full lineup of Blue Chair Bay Rum Presents Here And Now 2022 Fueled by Marathon, visit kennychesney.com.