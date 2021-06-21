Premiere: Jennifer Nettles Takes On Broadway Classic “Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin'”

</noscript> </div>

Jennifer Nettles lends her soaring, versatile voice to a Rodgers and Hammerstein classic on her latest release, a rendition of Oklahoma!’s “Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’.”

The song is featured on Nettles’ 10-song, musical theatre-themed project Always Like New, set to release June 25 via Concord Records. On this album, Nettles joined with Alex Lacamoire to create new arrangements for several musical theatre classics, such as “Wait For It” (Hamilton) and “You Will Be Found” (Dear Evan Hansen).

This is far from Nettles’ first foray into musical theatre. She made her Broadway debut in 2015 in Chicago, where she starred as Roxie Hart. She’s also performed in Mamma Mia!, and recorded songs from Wicked as part of the #OutofOz series, among other works.

Nettles told CMT about the making of the video for “Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’,” which was directed by Elena Vazintaris.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

The making of this video was totally “meta” in the sense that we began shooting on a “beautiful morning” and continued into a “beautiful day”. The sun was shining, and the foothills of upstate New York, where we shot the video, were absolutely gleaming.

How does the video bring your song to life?

Every detail of this video captures the heart of this song: The choreography feels like a celebration, the sky is expansive, the choir is joyous and it was a joy to get to perform within that tableau.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Hope, hope, hope! This song is such a message of hope for all of our hearts after this hard year. We are all walking into the dawn of a new, beautiful, hopeful morning. I want this video to feel like a visual, artistic symbol and reminder of that hope.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Seeing this video made me so proud. So many people in the entertainment industry haven’t been able to work for so long. Being able to celebrate the talents of so many talented artists, from the director, to the choir, to the choreographer, to the dancer, all of it felt like a moment of returning and rebirth into the things we most love. All of it was a joyous collaboration.