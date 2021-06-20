PHOTOS: Celebrating Country Music’s New Fathers On Father’s Day

The 16-month COVID-19 quarantine was an unexpected moment for all. However, the time away from the grind and hustle of seemingly persistent touring proved fruitful for several male stars of country music. In addition, either becoming or continuing to become fathers proved to be the case for many of the genre’s favorite crooners and players. Here, on Father’s Day, CMT.com highlights a few of the lucky, grateful new parents.

Jimmie Allen

Just before quarantine, Milton, Delaware native Allen became a father of two, as his now-wife Alexis Gale gave birth to Naomi Bettie Allen on Sunday, March 1, 2020 — the same day his latest hit, “Make Me Want To,” topped the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. To Ty Bentli Show co-hosts Chuck Wicks and Trisha “T.J.” Jenkins, Allen noted, “The baby’s middle name is Bettie — we named her after my grandma. [Her] birthday was actually March 13, my mom’s birthday is March 7 and Naomi’s birthday is March 1.”

Russell Dickerson

The “Every Little Thing” vocalist and his wife, Kailey, welcomed Remington Edward Dickerson into the world on September 10, 2020. To PEOPLE, five months after Remington’s birth, the new father noted, “So far it’s been pretty easy because we’re not back in full swing touring. I don’t have to fly all over the country, which definitely helps with the time at home. I’ve just enjoyed being able to slow down for a minute and learn how to be a dad. Then once things start picking back up, we’ll have the swing of things, [then we can get into] being parents on the road, which has got to be absolute chaos.”

Tyler Farr

“Redneck Crazy” and “Guy Walks Into A Bar” singer Tyler Farr and his wife Hannah became parents of their first child, Hollis Caroline Farr, on January 27, 2021. Unfortunately, due to complications, she arrived six weeks early. After some time spent in the neonatal intensive care unit at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, she was released, healthy, to her parents. Via Instagram, the couple announced, “We are so excited, blessed and thankful to announce baby Farr. In one of the most stressful and challenging years of our lives, words cannot express how much hope and joy we have found in this baby girl. We can’t wait for this new adventure!”

Tyler Hubbard

Six months after giving birth to Luca Reed, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley welcomed a baby boy named Atlas Roy Hubbard on September 24, 2020. The couple has hinted that they’ll stop at three. Their other two children — Olivia Rose and Luca Reed — were born in December of 2017 and August of 2019, respectively. “Atlas stands for strength. For us, this name also represents our family’s passion for travel and experiencing different cultures,” the Hubbards told PEOPLE. Tyler added he hopes that Atlas will — via his father’s name Roy being his middle name — “carry on my dad’s legacy and will always be a reminder of how well he loved everyone.”

Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris’ husband, singer Ryan Hurd, became the father of the child’s first-born, Hayes Andrew Hurd, on March 23, 2020. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ’Girl’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one,” Morris noted when announcing the baby’s gender, relating to the name of her last album. Hurd and Morris have celebrated welcoming their newborn into the world with the successful 2021 duet single “Chasing After You.”

Chris Lane