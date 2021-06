PHOTOS: Celebrating Country Music’s New Fathers On Father’s Day

The 16-month COVID-19 quarantine was an unexpected moment for all. However, the time away from the grind and hustle of seemingly persistent touring proved fruitful for several male stars of country music. In addition, either becoming or continuing to become fathers proved to be the case for many of the genre’s favorite crooners and players. Here, on Father’s Day, CMT.com highlights a few of the lucky, grateful new parents.

Jimmie Allen

Just before quarantine, Milton, Delaware native Allen became a father of two, as his now-wife Alexis Gale gave birth to Naomi Bettie Allen on Sunday, March 1, 2020 — the same day his latest hit, “Make Me Want To,” topped the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. To Ty Bentli Show co-hosts Chuck Wicks and Trisha “T.J.” Jenkins, Allen noted, “The baby’s middle name is Bettie — we named her after my grandma. [Her] birthday was actually March 13, my mom’s birthday is March 7 and Naomi’s birthday is March 1.”

Russell Dickerson

The “Every Little Thing” vocalist and his wife, Kailey, welcomed Remington Edward Dickerson into the world on September 10, 2020. To PEOPLE, five months after Remington’s birth, the new father noted, “So far it’s been pretty easy because we’re not back in full swing touring. I don’t have to fly all over the country, which definitely helps with the time at home. I’ve just enjoyed being able to slow down for a minute and learn how to be a dad. Then once things start picking back up, we’ll have the swing of things, [then we can get into] being parents on the road, which has got to be absolute chaos.”

Tyler Farr

“Redneck Crazy” and “Guy Walks Into A Bar” singer Tyler Farr and his wife Hannah became parents of their first child, Hollis Caroline Farr, on January 27, 2021. Unfortunately, due to complications, she arrived six weeks early. After some time spent in the neonatal intensive care unit at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, she was released, healthy, to her parents. Via Instagram, the couple announced, “We are so excited, blessed and thankful to announce baby Farr. In one of the most stressful and challenging years of our lives, words cannot express how much hope and joy we have found in this baby girl. We can’t wait for this new adventure!”

Tyler Hubbard

Six months after giving birth to Luca Reed, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley welcomed a baby boy named Atlas Roy Hubbard on September 24, 2020. The couple has hinted that they’ll stop at three. Their other two children — Olivia Rose and Luca Reed — were born in December of 2017 and August of 2019, respectively. “Atlas stands for strength. For us, this name also represents our family’s passion for travel and experiencing different cultures,” the Hubbards told PEOPLE. Tyler added he hopes that Atlas will — via his father’s name Roy being his middle name — “carry on my dad’s legacy and will always be a reminder of how well he loved everyone.”

Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris’ husband, singer Ryan Hurd, became the father of the child’s first-born, Hayes Andrew Hurd, on March 23, 2020. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ’Girl’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one,” Morris noted when announcing the baby’s gender, relating to the name of her last album. Hurd and Morris have celebrated welcoming their newborn into the world with the successful 2021 duet single “Chasing After You.”

Chris Lane

The “I Don’t Know About You” singer and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, welcomed Dutton Walker Lane into the world on June 8, 2021. Via Instagram, Lane gushed, “Words can’t describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man!” Dutton’s named for John Dutton, Kevin Costner’s patriarchal character on the television program Yellowstone. Recently, Lane has released “I Ain’t Even Met You Yet,” a song he’s tributed to his new son. “I wonder what your first words will be / I wonder if you’ll look like me / I wonder what the dogs will think the day we bring you home,” the country star sings. “I’m going to buy you your first glove / You’re going to earn that first truck. I feel ready but I feel scared to death / All I know is I love you / and I ain’t even met you yet,” his chorus adds.

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins welcomed their third girl, Lennon Love Akins, on February 10, 2021. Regarding the birth, the “To The Guys Who Date My Girls” vocalist stated via Instagram, “Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!!” Recently, during a May 8, 2021 performance at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, Texas, Rhett revealed his wife, Lauren’s was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child. “We are pumped to be having our fourth girl,” Rhett added via Instagram. “Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day! Love you so much [Lauren Akins]. We always wanted a big Thanksgiving table.”

Clay Walker

Veteran country performer Walker and his wife Jessica Craig welcomed Christiaan Michael Walker, their fifth child, on January 9, 2021. To PEOPLE, Walker noted, “Our kids all have a really good foundation and because our family is rock solid, welcoming another child into our home and into our lives is a blessing.” Upon birth, Walker added, “Baby Christiaan (Germanic spelling) Michael Walker and Mama are doing great! Our whole family has been anxiously awaiting his arrival! He’s perfect in every way. He is surrounded by siblings who are constantly doting on him. I could not be more proud of Jessica and her devotion to motherhood and me. All of our children are blessed to call her mother. He will grow up a tough little cowboy Texan.”

Charlie Worsham

On April 1, 2021, former Old Crow Medicine Show member and solo singer-songwriter, Worsham became the father of Gabriel Thomas Worsham, he and his wife Kristen’s first child. To Sounds Like Nashville, the performer noted, “He wakes up in the morning, hears his mama’s voice or my voice, and he lights up with a smile. We open the window and the light comes in and it’s hypnotic. It’s the most amazing miracle to him that the sun came back up. He doesn’t even know that that’s what it is. To him, it’s like, ‘Oh! Light again!’ He’s also obsessed with ceiling fans. They’re just pure magic to him.”

Dwight Yoakam

The “A Thousand Miles from Nowhere” singer and his wife, Emily Joyce, welcomed their first child, Dalton Loren Yoakam, a baby boy, on August 16, 2020. Via Instagram, Yoakam’s team noted, “Like the lyric from the song Waterfall that Dwight wrote for Emily on his 3 Pears album says…Babies get born even in a… Pandemic lock down…With great joy and happiness Dwight & Emily announce the birth this past Sunday of their new baby boy.”