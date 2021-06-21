Kane Brown Teases New Single, Says Forthcoming Album May “Surprise” Listeners

Kane Brown spent Father’s Day with his toddling new daughter Kingsley, plus celebrating his wife Katelyn’s birthday. He also continued to unveil potential releases from what he’s already previously described as a 12-to-15 track forthcoming album. This time, it’s a ballad tentatively titled, “I Can’t Love You Anymore.”

The “Worldwide Beautiful” vocalist sings, “I’m going to love you, want you, hold you, need you / like the waves that gently kiss the shore / girl if the world was ending and it all stopped spinning / we lost everything from roof to floor / through heartbreak and laughter / however many chapters / one thing that I know for sure / is I’m going to love you, till I can’t love you anymore,” in the clip.

Moreover, the recent co-host of the 2021 CMT Music Awards told Music Mayhem the following:

“I can’t give away too much yet on the new music but I def want to keep pushing myself and making music for my fans. I think it will surprise people but it’s still me. Coming off the ACM Album of the Year nomination, I don’t feel that much pressure for my next album. I feel just so encouraged and ready to put everything I have into another project in 2021 because it meant so much to me to be nominated this year for both the album and video to my song ’Worldwide Beautiful.’”

If looking to see the performer live soon, you’re in luck. His 35-date “Blessed & Free” tour The tour kicks off on Oct. 1 in Sacramento and will — among many places — visit all 29 NBA basketball arenas throughout 2021 and 2022. Tickets to announced dates are available by clicking here.