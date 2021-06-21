Kelsea Ballerini Sings About Family For Her ‘Sesame Street’ Debut

Ballerini joined artists including Faith Hill, Waylon Jennings, and Garth Brooks who have appeared on Sesame Street

Kelsea Ballerini recently joined an illustrious lineup of artists such as Johnny Cash, Faith Hill, Waylon Jennings, Tanya Tucker and more, who have performed on the classic children’s program Sesame Street. Ballerini offered a song about different family structures as the program celebrated Family Day.

Some families have a mom and dad, some just one or the other, your family might be you and grandma or mom, you and your brother, Ballerini sang. But one thing every family has, whatever they may be, is a thing we call love, that’s what makes a family. Yeah, love makes a family.

Ballerini chatted with Big Bird and Elmo, and even got some musical assistance from both as they provided harmonies on the song.

“Hi Miss Kelsea. Welcome to Sesame Street,” Elmo said to Ballerini during the episode. “What song would Miss Kelsea like to sing.”

“I want to sing a song all about families,” Ballerini responded.

“Really. Elmo loves his family,” Elmo said.

“I love my family too. You know actually, I love all families. You want to know why,” Ballerini asked. “Because every family is different.”

The “I Quit Drinking” singer/songwriter recently co-hosted the CMT Music Awards alongside Kane Brown and picked up the honor for CMT Performance of the Year, for “The Other Girl,” her collaboration with Halsey. She also recently announced she will spend the summer opening for the Jonas Brothers.

Sesame Street is available on HBOMax Family.