WATCH: HARDY Helps Soldier Surprise His Family With Homecoming

During a recent concert, singer-songwriter HARDY surprised a military family with a sweet reunion, and took fans along for the surprise reveal via a video he posted to Instagram.

HARDY helped a soldier named Richard, who has been serving overseas in the military and hasn’t seen his family in over a year, to surprise his family onstage during a HARDY concert, as the performer concluded his song “Give Heaven Some Hell.”

“We made his family think that they’ve won like a VIP thing where they get to hang out backstage,” HARDY said in the Instagram clip. “But little do they know, at the end of ’Give Heaven Some Hell,’ I’m gonna give a little speech about our military, and that we’re honoring this family. I’m gonna have them walk out to the front and wave to everybody…and then we’re gonna sneak him out and surprise them onstage and it’s gonna be awesome. I’ve never been more nervous in my life to do anything.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Several country artists cheered on the surprise reunion, including Miranda Lambert, RaeLynn, Hailey Whitters, Mitchell Tenpenny, Travis Denning and more. “Man this is incredible,” Thomas Rhett said, while Dierks Bentley added, “So awesome.”