Brett Young Discusses Why He Keeps His Music Accessible For All Ages

During his career, Brett Young has earned several No. 1 hits with romantic fare such as “In Case You Didn’t Know” and “Catch.” As he and his wife Taylor welcomed their first child, Presley, in 2019, and are currently expecting the arrival of their second daughter this year, Young’s latest music has blended familial themes with songs about the highs and lows of relationships–especially on his project, Weekends Look a Little Different These Days.

“If I wasn’t careful, fatherhood would have inspired all of them and we would have had a lullaby record,” Brett joked during a recent interview with ET Online. “In terms of the song writing, it put me in a position where I had to actually stretch myself pretty far and not just write about what today was like or what I’m feeling right now. It made me realize that there was a huge audience of people who had fallen in love with the first record, specifically songs like ‘Mercy’ where it broke their heart.”

His chart-topping hit “Lady” centers around raising up a daughter, and Young told the outlet he intends to continue making music that fans of all ages can feel comfortable listening to.

“I’ve never once seen the necessity for art to cross that PG line in order to be art. If you have something interesting to say, you can say it for everybody,” he said. “You don’t need to say it to the NC-17 crowd and I’ve never understood why that was necessary. I don’t draw a hard line for myself about how I go enjoy stuff like that. However, I don’t want a 35-year-old woman to not feel comfortable bringing her 12-year-old daughter to the same concert.

“They should be able to have a mother-daughter night and if I start having questionable content and lyrics in my music, all of a sudden, she’s not bringing her daughter and they can’t have that experience together and I feel like, if you’re a good enough writer, you can make it acceptable for everybody and I’ve always tried to walk that line.”

Young doubles down on that writing mantra with the upcoming release of his first children’s book, Love You, Little Lady, available in August.

Later this year, he will launch The Weekends Tour, alongside Maddie & Tae, Ryan Hurd and Filmore.