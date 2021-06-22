Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton, Jon Pardi, Darius Rucker Sign on For Metallica Tribute Album

Several country artists including Mickey Guyton, Jon Pardi, Darius Rucker and Chris Stapleton are among more than 50 artists taking part in the upcoming The Metallica Blacklist tribute album, out Sept. 10 alongside a remastered version of the band’s original project.

The artists each offer their own renditions of music from the legendary rock group’s 1991 self-titled project, which is also often referred to as “The Black Album.” That album was later certified 16x Platinum and included the hits “Enter Sandman,” “Sad But True,” and more.

The massive number of artists singing on the album also means various artists each take a shot at recording the songs on the project. For example, 12 artists each offer renditions of “Nothing Else Matters,” including Guyton, Rucker and Stapleton. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit perform “Sad But True,” and Pardi is one of four artists who take a shot at “Wherever I May Roam.”

Other artists involved with the project include Miley Cyrus, Elton John, J Balvin, The Neptunes, Phoebe Bridgers, and more.

All profits from the album will be given to charity and split between Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation, as well as charities chosen by each of the project’s 53 guest artists.

See the trailer for the project below:



